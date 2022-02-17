3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $79,900

Nearly everything in this home has been updated! Walking through the front door, you’ll enter the freshly carpeted living room, and see the kitchen beyond. The kitchen cabinets are a glossy white, with updated black appliances. Custom slate tile backsplash. It’s a beautiful contrast with the white cabinets! To the right of the living room, you’ll enter the master bedroom, complete with master bath. On the other side of the master bath is the laundry area with washer/dryer hookups and shelf for laundry supplies, as well as the back door that leads to a deck surrounded by a chair link fence that extends the entire length of the back of the home. Back inside, off the living room to the left, you’ll find two bedrooms and another bath with stand-up shower, toilet, and refinished custom bathroom vanity. Shelving has been installed for your storage needs. Call today to schedule a viewing for this home!