Here's your chance to grab a great 3 bedroom 2 bath double wide on 2 lots with a 12x16 large covered deck/porch and 18x20 carport . large master bedroom with walk in closet & on suite bathroom with garden tub. Split floor plan, great storage and large kitchen with tons of work space. This home is in great shape and well maintained and conveniently located 1 block from MCcords supermarket and down town West Frankfort. Don't hesitate on this one!
3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $84,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“I really feel like our political class has driven the state into the ground and people are fleeing to better-run states,” said Jesse Sullivan, who is seeking the Illinois Republican nomination for governor.
- Updated
CARBONDALE — SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan is being let go after less than two years on the job, according to two sources close to SIU wh…
- Updated
They were met with over a dozen counter-protesters waving “Blue Lives Matter” and “Don’t Tread On Me” flags — and at least three men could be seen wearing “Proud Boys'' T-shirts.
- Updated
Ron Nesler, owner of the popular Polar Whip hamburger stand in Energy died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19.
- Updated
ANNA — Employees of the Clyde L. Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center took to the streets Tuesday to protest Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s man…
- Updated
Arien Hermann, Region V Hospital Coordinating Manager, says the situation is dire.
- Updated
CARBONDALE — Matt Kupec, a former quarterback at the University of North Carolina who joined SIU as the chief executive officer of the SIU Fou…
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.