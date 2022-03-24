Looking for a great 3 bedroom 2 bath home , well check out this one ! The home has just been renovated fresh paint ,flooring ,carpet , toilets etc . The home sits on 2 lots for plenty of yard space and is conveniently located 4 blocks from West Frankfort park and aquatic center . The home is in move ready and all the major items are in great shape the roof is 5-6 yrs old and the HVAC was replaced in late 2014 and the home has a 1 car garage as well . Don't miss out on this home it won't last long.
3 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $99,900
