3 Bedroom Home in Zeigler - $225,000

Unique 3-5 bedroom home tucked away on a low traffic street with nice landscaping and mature trees. This nice sized home features vaulted wood ceilings, solid cherry cabinets, slate flooring in some rooms, engineered maple wood floors in others, large detached 2 car garage, Master bedroom on the main floor with HUGE walk in closet and a lovely bath with dual sinks and heat mat under the ceramic tile. This is not a cookie cutter home! The loft area sports a bedroom and full bath along with much storage and another room that could be closed in for an additional bedroom. MANY updates have been done recently on this home and will be listed under docs.