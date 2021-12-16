4 Bedroom Home in Anna - $99,900

If LOCATION IS IMPORTANT, sign here! This 1.5 story home has just undergone major improvements! Check this out! New Kitchen, new bath, refinished hardwood floors, all fresh paint, upgraded electric service and much wiring, new water heater, fresh service on furnace and a/c unit, and more! This is a very charming home with 4 rooms that could be bedrooms, a basement that is impressive, very useable, and extra clean! Check it out now!