4 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $245,000

This 4 bedroom 3 bath updated home has over 3000 sq ft of living space and is located on a .67 acre lot with enough elbow room to entertain in this nice back yard with mature trees. Only a couple of miles from the SIU-C campus. Mew flooring upstairs, French doors, And a new Heat Pump in 2019 and a new shower have been added. This home is ready for you come take a look today. Featuring a Home Warranty