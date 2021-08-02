 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $245,000

4 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $245,000

4 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $245,000

This 4 bedroom 3 bath updated home has over 3000 sq ft of living space and is located on a .67 acre lot with enough elbow room to entertain in this nice back yard with mature trees. Only a couple of miles from the SIU-C campus. Mew flooring upstairs, French doors, And a new Heat Pump in 2019 and a new shower have been added. This home is ready for you come take a look today. Featuring a Home Warranty

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sale of WSIL-TV nears completion
Local News

Sale of WSIL-TV nears completion

  • Updated

WSIL-TV and six other broadcast stations across the country are being purchased by Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group for a combined $380 million. The sale should be finalized within the next two months.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News