4 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $249,500

BACK ON MARKET DUE TO BUYER FINANCING.....BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on 3.120 acres! Country home feel, yet a few miles to local restaurants & stores. Located in a quiet little cul-de-sac. If you enjoy the outdoors, this property has plenty to entertain you. Back yard has a privacy fence that extends past the neighbor's yards & gives a peaceful setting. There's a deck off the back of the house, an above ground pool with surrounding deck, a detached, 24x24 garage w/ concrete floor & lots of mature trees for shade. The front porch is the perfect place to sit & relax. Inside you will find a split floor plan & open main living area. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry, updated quartz counter tops & an island that is movable & a view of the neighbor's lake out kitchen window. The great room has a vaulted ceiling, is 35 ft long & overlooks the back yard, deck & pool. The master en-suite has a large walk-in closet & jetted tub. Entire interior is freshly painted & professionally cleaned.