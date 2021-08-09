BACK ON MARKET DUE TO BUYER FINANCING.....BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on 3.120 acres! Country home feel, yet a few miles to local restaurants & stores. Located in a quiet little cul-de-sac. If you enjoy the outdoors, this property has plenty to entertain you. Back yard has a privacy fence that extends past the neighbor's yards & gives a peaceful setting. There's a deck off the back of the house, an above ground pool with surrounding deck, a detached, 24x24 garage w/ concrete floor & lots of mature trees for shade. The front porch is the perfect place to sit & relax. Inside you will find a split floor plan & open main living area. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry, updated quartz counter tops & an island that is movable & a view of the neighbor's lake out kitchen window. The great room has a vaulted ceiling, is 35 ft long & overlooks the back yard, deck & pool. The master en-suite has a large walk-in closet & jetted tub. Entire interior is freshly painted & professionally cleaned.
4 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $249,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The 24-year-old man had been with the police force about nine months. "He was born with a passion to be a police officer," his mother said.
- Updated
CARBONDALE — Battling a fractured foot, former SIU national champion Deanna Price finished eighth in the women's hammer throw at the Tokyo Oly…
- Updated
PADUCAH — Five people, including a 14-year-old from Marion, Kentucky, are dead after a collision Monday involving a semi-tractor trailer, auth…
- Updated
Illinois State Police officials announced on Tuesday the arrest of Joseph Matthew Myers, a 23-year-old, on a charge of aggravated battery of a child, a class X felony.
- Updated
Masks will be required at all Illinois long-term care facilities, day cares and Pre-K-12 schools, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday amid a nationwide surge of COVID-19.
PADUCAH – Paducah-McCracken County 911 dispatchers are reporting of a multi-vehicle crash blocking Interstate 24 at the 2.4 mile point at Paducah.
- Updated
Crab Orchard Lake will sport a different look for several months while repairs are made to the spillway.
- Updated
MARION — The body of a deceased woman discovered July 23 has been identified as Kathleen N. Andrews, 35.
- Updated
The history of Rendleman Orchards dates back to 1873 when John and Isabelle Rendleman settled near Alto Pass and established an 88-acre family farm.
- Updated
This is a developing story that will be updated.