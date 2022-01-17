This newly semi remodeled 4 bed 2 bath home sits across from Crab Orchard wild life refuge in Carterville school district. Beautiful newly installed vinyl wood flooring throughout the home with a large eat-in kitchen. The entire house has new outlets and light switches, drywall, light fixtures, and fans. The forth bedroom has potential for great office space or a sunroom for plant lovers! The backyard provides a great amount of space for gardening and entertaining. The roof will need replaced, the sellers have left behind shingles, tar paper and insulation for the attic to the next owner. The crawl space and septic system have been cleaned out. Seal plates, vapor barrier and a new lift pump have been installed within the the last year. home has been empty for the past 4 months but has been looked after. Don't miss your chance to own this great home!
4 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $135,000
-
- Updated
