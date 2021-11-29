 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $165,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bath homes that features cathedral wood ceilings and an open floor plan. The master suite has a long walk-in closet for plenty of space. It boasts a large backyard and kid friendly neighborhood in desirable Carterville. This property will not last long.

