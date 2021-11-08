This is a beautifully well kept home is a new subdivision in Carterville, with a large fenced yard, that also has a salt water pool. ( pump for pool this summer) 4 bedroom, split floor plan that has 2 full baths. This one will not last, so make your appointments soon.
4 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
At least eight people were killed after a crowd of nearly 50,000 people surged toward the stage during the Houston show by rapper Travis Scott about 9 p.m., overwhelming security.
Local radio personality Will Stephens has worked diligently for months, researching information to substantiate and prove that Nirvana performed in front of about 15 people on July 4, 1989, in Carbondale.
MARION — Mayor Mike Absher saw the new city hall for the first time since construction began on Tuesday. The new city hall will be in the old …
BENTON — The Benton Rangers turned four turnovers into four touchdowns in the first half to beat Monticello, 42-12 in the second round of the …
One person is in custody after a man was stabbed on the Carbondale strip Friday, according to a police news release.
An unknown suspect is still at large after opening a child’s bedroom window and reaching inside, according to a law enforcement news release.
JOHNSTON CITY — Not even Al Michaels would have believed the miracle Carterville’s volleyball team pulled off Wednesday night.
BREESE — In the middle of the fourth quarter, with the game having been decided a long time ago, a Johnston City fan had some instructions for…
During the vehicle search, Matthew Nelson managed to escape his handcuffs and allegedly steal the sheriff’s patrol vehicle he was in, police said.
Six people were charged in alleged connection to the death and kidnapping of Justin T. Housewright early this week, according to a Wednesday news release.