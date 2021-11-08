 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $269,900

This is a beautifully well kept home is a new subdivision in Carterville, with a large fenced yard, that also has a salt water pool. ( pump for pool this summer) 4 bedroom, split floor plan that has 2 full baths. This one will not last, so make your appointments soon.

