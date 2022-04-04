4 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $459,900

Stunning home with a great location! .. Totally up-dated starting with a new front door and shutters, lighted columns and stone front steps. Stone was also added to the front and the west side of the house. New deck and fence .. New flooring, professional window treatments, up-graded ceilings & freshly painted through-out. You'll love the kitchen with newly painted kitchen cabinets and added quartz countertops to cabinets and built-in desk. New stainless steel appliances to include double convection oven, gas stove with down-draft and Bosch dishwasher. Won't last long! .. So much more! .. See feature sheet for more details.