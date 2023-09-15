Cave Springs Farm has a story that spans over decades and has generations of vision, innovation and is rich with history! In 1964 the first flagstones were culled from the nearby quarry and set in place forming what is now the front walls of this intriguing custom built home built by an engineer and his visionary bride. The 2 story home rests on 5.4 acres and is surrounded by an additional 150.6 acres. The main level of this home will awe you with its custom designs and integrated use of local historical treasures. The back yard oasis and inground heated pool are hugged by the babbling creek from Cave Springs. Your 150.6 acres start with a 50x30 workshop a 60x40 insulated horse barn, continues with rolling pastures and lands you amongst some of the most beautiful forest, wildlife and mother natures creations (like a hidden spring) that you will ever see! Horse farm, cattle ranch, bed & breakfast, hunting lodge or just your own 156 acres of paradise, this property is one of a kind!