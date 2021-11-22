4 Bedroom Home in Cobden - $399,900

42 ACRE SOUTHERN ILLINOIS FARMSTEAD!!! Located in Northern Union County, this property has a private end of the road location. It is approx. 12 ac pasture, 30 ac wooded, timber present last cut over 20 yrs ago. Excellent Deer hunting! This property features two single family residences. The first is a site built 1900 sq ft ranch home built in 1998, with four bedrooms, two baths, island kitchen, ceramic tile throughout and a fireplace. Very Clean! The second is a three bedroom two bath sectional home bought new in 2012. Like New! Both have metal roofs. Two wells, two separate aerated septic systems. 30x40 pole barn with a lean too on one side for extra equipment storage. Perfect for horses, plenty of pasture and area to ride. Close to National forest. $399,900 Hurry!!!