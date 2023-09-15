Cave Springs Farm has a story that spans over decades and has generations of vision, innovation and is rich with history! In 1964 the first flagstones were culled from the nearby quarry and set in place forming what is now the front walls of this intriguing custom built home built by an engineer and his visionary bride. The 2 story home rests on 5.4 acres and is surrounded by an additional 35 acres, and the opportunity to own the neighboring __ acres. The main level of this home will awe you with its custom designs and integrated use of local historical treasures. The back yard oasis and inground heated pool are hugged by the babbling creek from Cave Springs and lands you amongst some of the most beautiful forest, wildlife and mother natures creations (like a hidden spring) that you will ever see! Bed & breakfast, hunting lodge or just your own paradise, this property is one of a kind!