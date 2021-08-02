This home in the country sits on 5 acres with a pole barn and is fenced for horses, cows ext. The home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with living and a family room with a wood fireplace. There is also a deck off the front and back to a private yard and an above ground pool. The home is very private with only one neighbor across the street. The pole building is 44x65 with lean-to for hay or equipment. The pole building has a bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and an office with heat, air and a water heater. The home had a new roof put on in 2017, new water heater in 2020 and windows replaced on 3 sides. The HVAC is 11 years old. There is a 3 run dog kennel. It is fenced the seller will leave or take the fence. He will be taking the gates, coral and squeeze shut. There are 3 1/2 ponds on the property. Please look at map in the pictures the blue line is a rough estimate for the property lines. To see the far corner drive down the road around the corner the property is fenced it is triangular in shape.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkville - $127,500
