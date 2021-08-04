 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Goreville - $169,900

4 Bedroom Home in Goreville - $169,900

4 Bedroom Home in Goreville - $169,900

Welcome to the country where you have 1.8 acres to enjoy this beautiful home with a pool , a 30x40 pole barn with a porch and a carport for the boat and toys . This is a 2013 modular home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths , you will be surprised at how roomy it is with 2 living rooms large bed rooms and big open kitchen. The home also has nice fireplace with plenty of room for big family gatherings . Located just south of Goreville and Fern Clyff state park . The foundation is on a complete concrete foundation with with block and peers and strapped .

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News