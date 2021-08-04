Welcome to the country where you have 1.8 acres to enjoy this beautiful home with a pool , a 30x40 pole barn with a porch and a carport for the boat and toys . This is a 2013 modular home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths , you will be surprised at how roomy it is with 2 living rooms large bed rooms and big open kitchen. The home also has nice fireplace with plenty of room for big family gatherings . Located just south of Goreville and Fern Clyff state park . The foundation is on a complete concrete foundation with with block and peers and strapped .
4 Bedroom Home in Goreville - $169,900
