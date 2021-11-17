4 Bedroom Home in Goreville - $469,000

Custom built home located in Luxor Landing subdivision at Lake of Egypt. Open walkway looks down into living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Recently updated living area with wonderful outdoor views and additional living space above the three car garage. The partially finished walk out basement offers 9 foot ceilings, a full bath, a multi-purpose fitness center, and storage areas that could be converted to living space. As a member of Luxor Landing, you have access to the neighborhood clubhouse, pool, and boat launch. Home offers all the amenities of living on the Lake with it's very own boat slip.