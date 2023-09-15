Wow! This is an amazing lakefront home! A perfect combination of interior features and beautiful outdoor amenities. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, a gorgeous kitchen with solid surface counter tops, beautiful luxury vinyl laminate flooring, newer appliances with a double oven, an island and a breakfast bar. The laundry room also houses the 1/2 bath, a vaulted living area, a master bedroom with a walk in closet and updated bath. Moving outside, the property has excellent facilities. The pole building/garage is a valuable addition, providing ample parking and storage space. The lovely landscaping adds to the curb appeal and overall aesthetic of the home. The presence of a HUGE deck is perfect for outdoor gatherings and enjoying the lakefront views. The walkway to the lake and the covered boat dock completes the package. The $50 a year fee is to upkeep the road and give access to a private boat launch.