4 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $129,900

Enjoy the changing season in your beautiful new home! Large fully fenced backyard & deck perfect for entertaining family and friends. Updated kitchen, living room, two bedrooms & a full bath are located on the main level. A 4th bonus room which is currently being used as an office/sitting room is located in the basement. Also situated in the basement you'll find the master bedroom with walk in closet & full bath. The two & a half car garage boasts an addition workshop space. With plenty of space for a family to grow this home won't last long! Call to schedule your private viewing today.

