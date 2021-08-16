 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Johnston City - $138,900

10 Acres Approx. (5 in hay) woods, pond, circle drive, cabinets and kitchen remodeled in 2004, hardwood floors in 2005, formica counter tops are in new condition. Has a large sun room leading to a wrap around deck. Wood burner in living room ads to the country charm. 2 Storage shed/garage, 1 with concrete floor and overhead 7x9 door. . Dishwasher, range, microwave, fridge, ceiling fans, above ground pool, yard decorations.

