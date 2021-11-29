Gorgeous home with so many upgraded features! From the moment you step in the front door, you will feel at home! This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home has such a warm & cozy feeling! The vaulted & tray ceilings add to the charm. The living room has a vaulted pine & cedar ceiling, a gas fireplace surrounded by built-in shelving & a view of the backyard oasis. The kitchen has granite counter tops, lots of cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, a dining nook & a family room with another gas fireplace. The large master bedroom has a spacious en-suite with lots of natural light & a walk-in closet. So many other features but too many to list. Outside you will find a backyard oasis! There is a huge, fenced in, stone patio area with a fireplace, waterfall, pergola with grill & outdoor kitchen overlooking an in-ground pool. The back yard view is incredible & the landscaping is beautiful. This is the area that you'll never want to leave in the summer, perfect for outdoor entertaining. This one won't last!
4 Bedroom Home in Johnston City - $424,900
