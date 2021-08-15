4 Bedroom Home in Jonesboro - $149,900

Beautiful 2 story home located on a corner lot, this home has tons of character & charm throughout. Features include a updated kitchen with granite countertops, large living & family rooms, spacious bedrooms & tons of storage throughout. There is also enclosed porches on both sides of the home, a 2 car detached garage, a carport, storage shed plus a guest house/apartment. This home has so much to offer & is a must see to fully appreciate. Call today before this one is gone! Home is being Sold As-Is