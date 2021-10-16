 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $132,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $132,000

Very Nice Spacious 4 Bedroom home on 2 acres!! Close to town on a quiet lane. You can be the first to use these brand new kitchen cabinets with new countertops! All appliances included with sale. Also, brand new carpets installed in 3 bedrooms. The master bath plus 2 of the bedrooms come with walk-in-closets. The 4th bedroom would be ideal for those who work from home. Call today to make this house your home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Social Security: Celebrating a milestone for my Social Security

We are excited to celebrate a significant milestone for my Social Security: 60 million registrations! We thank each of you who took the time to create a personal my Social Security account — and encouraged others to do the same. We keep improving our online services to make doing business with us easier, faster and more accessible.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News