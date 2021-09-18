Very Nice Spacious 4 Bedroom home on 2 acres!! Close to town on a quiet lane. You can be the first to use these brand new kitchen cabinets with new countertops! All appliances included with sale. Also, brand new carpets installed in 3 bedrooms. The master bath plus 2 of the bedrooms come with walk-in-closets. The 4th bedroom would be ideal for those who work from home. Call today to make this house your home!
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $136,000
