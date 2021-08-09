 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $149,900

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $149,900

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $149,900

Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in nice part of town. Home has been repainted inside, new flooring, new AC heat pump, electric upgraded, new dishwasher & microwave. Water heater & roof replaced 2019. Home located on quite end of block. 2 sheds & screened-in sunroom on rear of home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News