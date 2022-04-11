4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $169,900

Here is a rare find in Marion 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with fenced back yard and deck . The home has been recently renovated new paint , flooring , bathroom vanity's , stools , tub / shower combos and updated kitchen cabinets . The large room addition is considered the 4 th bedroom but could be used as a recreational room or in law suite . The main house has a metal roof and the room addition is a shingle roof . The home has a nice rear deck and fenced yard for privacy and real wood burning fireplace . The stove , microwave and dishwasher are included .