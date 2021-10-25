Are you looking for that rural feel property, yet close to town home? This house is located just outside of Marion in a quiet, little subdivision. The owners have given this house a homey feeling & great curb appeal. When you pull into the driveway, you will know this is it, your new home! The blue siding, red front door & wooden posts on the front porch have enhanced the looks of this ranch style home! Once inside the front door, you will see how spacious & open the home feels. Your eyes will immediately be drawn to the gorgeous fireplace with built-in surrounding shelving. The kitchen/dining area is perfect for entertaining. The dining room, snack bar & breakfast nook will give you plenty of space for seating your guests. There is an additional family room with vaulted ceilings where the entire family can gather & hang out. If you enjoy the outdoors, there is a huge yard to enjoy a game of baseball or football. The backyard is fenced in and has a trampoline and play set for the kids
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $225,000
