4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $239,900

UPDATED! NEWLY REMODELED! The history in this home. The character is still present with some modern updates. This house once belonged to Senator Harold Gene Johns. Quiet neighborhood near the high school and VA. Lots of room for indoor and outdoor entertaining. Fenced in yard. Huge oversized garage can fit up to 6 cars. There is a laundry chute in the hallway. Newer windows, furnace, a/c, ductwork, kitchen cabinets, countertops, backsplash, sink and faucet. Newer light fixtures. Updated master bath and main bath. All new paint. Just to name a few.