4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $246,750

Over 2,000 square feet all on one level with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home was built 5 years ago and has some wonderful features like tray ceiling, vinyl flooring, and spacious split floor plan. There are French doors which lead to a large backyard with a newly installed pool. The yard is fenced in and ready for children and fur babies. The primary bedroom has two walk-in closets and private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, and shower with sitting area built-in. This property has much to offer to the new owners. Call or text listing broker to set up a showing appointment.

