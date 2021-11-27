4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $269,000

See this beauty in a lovely neighborhood. Four bedroom, three bath and is a contemporary design in the Acadian style and boasts 2,200+ sq. feet. Featuring large rooms, open-concept floor plan, TWO living areas & an oversized porch, entertaining guests has never been more enjoyable - indoors or outdoors! You'll find 9' ceilings throughout with 10' trays in the living room and master bedroom, and oversized windows throughout that allow an incredible amount of natural light, Hardie fiber cement siding, wet cellulose & closed-cell spray foam insulation, and a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fourth bedroom is optional library/study. Other distinguishing features include a contemporary color scheme including high-end fixtures, recessed lighting, oversized Master closet, & 7' clearance garage doors. Listed items only.