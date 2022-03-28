 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $324,000

Stunning 2 story home situated on almost 2 acres, in desirable Summerfield Estates near the cul de sac! The natural light two story entry invites you into this large open floor plan perfect for family and entertainment! Main level features include an excellent kitchen with gorgeous countertops, formal dinning room, Living room with cozy gas fire place, a bedroom, full bath and office/den. The upper level includes the master suite with in suite bathroom walk in shower and garden tub, over sized walk in closet. On the second level you also have two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. This home has a finished recreation room in the basement perfect for kids, little ones and big ones alike! The exterior of this home has a covered front porch with the most perfect swing, the back yard has a large concrete covered patio space ideal for outdoor entertaining! Did I mention the 13x30 building, currently used a weight room!

