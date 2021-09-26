4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $336,500

Huge first floor Master Bedroom features a completely remodeled bathroom including ceramic tile shower, separate his and her cabinets, and vanities with wave bowl sinks. This 3500 Square Foot, four bedroom, three bath home in Morningside Subdivision has an open floor plan that includes a vaulted great room with gas fireplace, formal dining area, open kitchen with huge pantry, breakfast bar, and separate cozy dinette area surrounded by windows. Large privacy-fenced back yard, deck with four-season screened house and oversized three car garage. Brand new hot water heater and HVAC system professionally maintained with semi-annual service plan.