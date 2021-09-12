Spacious older well built home with nice wood floors, fireplace, full basement. Basement has been waterproofed by Woods, ready to finish to contain family room bedroom and full bath or finish to your own design to fit your needs.Fenced backyard wirth deck and carport. In a convenient location in a neighborhood of well established older well kept homes
4 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $109,900
