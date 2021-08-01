Spacious older well built home with nice wood floors, fireplace, full basement. Basement has been waterproofed by Woods, ready to finish to contain family room bedroom and full bath or finish to your own design to fit your needs.Fenced backyard wirth deck and carport. In a convenient location in a neighborhood of well established older well kept homes
4 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $120,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CARBONDALE — One person is dead after a serious crash Monday night at the intersection of East Main Street and Giant City Road, according to a…
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
WSIL-TV and six other broadcast stations across the country are being purchased by Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group for a combined $380 million. The sale should be finalized within the next two months.
JOHNSTON CITY — Three Southern Illinois boys once believed to be missing and in danger have been found, and a female suspect is in custody, ac…
- Updated
A pending railroad merger could impact train traffic and Amtrak service in Southern Illinois, leading some – including Carbondale’s mayor – to voice opposition. But an industry expert said it is too early to tell what, if any, changes will take place.
- Updated
The change to federal guidance came as cases in Illinois and around the country continue to rise as the vaccination pace stagnates and mask mandates are relaxed.
- Updated
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to clarify who this mask policy affects.
- Updated
MARION — Police are investigating after discovering the body of a deceased woman Friday night in the 1600 of Peabody Road.
- Updated
The Illinois Department of Transportation has awarded $4 million towards the design and construction of almost six miles of the Crab Orchard G…