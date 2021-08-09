 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $135,000

Move in ready 4 bedroom home in the country on almost 3 acres with a 40x22 pole building. Roof was new in 2018, new appliances, windows, flooring, air conditioning, new electric box in garage, new doors, gutters. Built in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors from master guard. Covered deck, fenced in yard and shed in the back.

