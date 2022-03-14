4 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $139,900

This large home has had an interior remodel & needs a new family to love it! With almost 2200 sq. ft. this home has plenty of space & storage for a growing family. All new carpet, laminate flooring & new paint make this home move-in ready. This home has 4 bedrooms with the possibility of using 2 additional rooms as bedrooms. The 1/2 bath has plenty of space to add a shower or bathtub, giving this home 2 full bathrooms. All of the rooms are spacious. The family room would be the perfect place to have a pool table, ping pong table or a home theater. Great place for the family to gather. So, many possibilities for this 30 x 18 space. The 2 car garage has extra space for a workshop. The upstairs has numerous storage closets, along with extra space for another possible bedroom. The laundry room is in the enclosed back porch, which could be moved to make this a nice sitting area for that morning coffee. Don't let this beauty get away, convenient location & nice neighborhood.