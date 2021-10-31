This 4 bed 2bath home would make a great starter home or investment property, features include a separate living & family rooms & spacious kitchen. There is also a 1 car attached garage that would make a nice workshop & sits on a large half acre lot.
4 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $58,900
