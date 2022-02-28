 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $325,000

From the minute you enter, you will fall in love with this home! This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, attached garage situated on 4.88 acres of mainly pasture great for horses. The interior showcases partially open concept breakfast/kitchen/living area, formal dining room, spacious laundry/storage area, 3 nice size bedrooms, one includes full bath plus home has another full bath on the south end. We now come to the west wing master retreat that includes an ensuite with hot water on demand, 13x11 walk in closet with built in shelving, gas fireplace with bookshelves, a “nook” used as office space, it’s own exterior door leading to the inlayed brick patio with veranda and a covered back porch. There is a lot of home to see and too much to list and it will not disappoint!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge denies any wrongdoing by concessionaire at Kinkaid Lake

Judge denies any wrongdoing by concessionaire at Kinkaid Lake

Judge Stephan Bost has issued a judgment in a lawsuit filed by Kinkaid-Reed’s Creek Conservancy District against DAR Kinkaid Investors Inc., alleging that DAR had violated the terms of their contract to operate concessions at the lake.

Bost issued a declaratory judgment Feb. 17 denying both counts in the lawsuit. He found that DAR had corrected its only default before the board voted to terminate the contract.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News