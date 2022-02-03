 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $55,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $55,900

4 bedroom, 2 bath, home with detached garage and shop on 2 fenced-in lots.Interior updates all within last 3 years include; kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, newer appliances,granite countertops , complete bathrooms remodeled with tile and newer flooring thru out. Washer and dryer included.

View More

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News