4 bedroom, 2 bath, home with detached garage and shop on 2 fenced-in lots.Interior updates all within last 3 years include; kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, newer appliances,granite countertops , complete bathrooms remodeled with tile and newer flooring thru out. Washer and dryer included.
4 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $55,900
