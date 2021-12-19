4 bedroom, 2 bath, home with detached garage and shop on 2 fenced-in lots.Interior updates all within last 3 years include; kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, newer appliances,granite countertops , complete bathrooms remodeled with tile and newer flooring thru out. Washer and dryer included.
4 Bedroom Home in West Frankfort - $59,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dylan J. Moutria of Murphysboro was charged with 43 counts of possession of stolen mail.
Marion’s Rent One Park is to be the centerpiece of a sports tourism attraction following the purchase of the baseball stadium by a local business group.
A 24-year-old from Marion is in custody in connection with a shots fired call in the 900 block of East Walnut Street.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.
JOHNSTON CITY — If not the best prep sports athlete in Southern Illinois, Johnston City High School senior Austin Brown is certainly on a very…
Pot edibles and packages of traditional cigarettes, e-cigs, and cannabis cigarettes were seized today in a search warrant of Jay Madi Fuel, aka Valero, at 1801 W. Main St.
Michael Tucker was arrested after leaving a house allegedly known for drug activity and leading officers on a car chase through Herrin, Colp, Carterville, Energy and Crainville, Herrin police said this week.
The Sept. 11 case has also led to one minor, Iziekiel Garner, 16, who is accused of firing off a gun not far from Pyramid Park and Marion High School, being tried in adult court on criminal felony charges.
The numbers help explain why Keegan Glover is the first Benton player in 20 years to earn The Southern Illinoisan’s Football Player of the Yea…
At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, police responded to a call reporting a body in the Pankey Creek at East Sloan Street, according the Harrisburg Illinois Police Department.