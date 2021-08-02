5 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $269,000

WOW!!! This 5 bedroom 3 bath spacious home in Carterville School District, on one acre of land will not last long! Enjoy sitting on your wrap around porch watching deer and other wild life cross through your yard as your drinking your morning cup of coffee and still being within 3 miles of shopping and entertainment. Along with great recreational activities such as Crab Orchard National Refuge and Lake with great fishing, hunting and boating. The main level of this home features a large kitchen, dining, living room, and pantry. Basement features a large cozy living area with an electric fireplace and master bedroom with a full bath. The second level features 3 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upper level features large master suite with full bathroom with a jetted tub and sitting room. Outside you will notice a building that would make a great art studio, storage shed, salon, wood working shop ect! Roof 2000, A/C Upstairs 2000, A/C Downstairs 2009, All wiring and plumbing updated 2008