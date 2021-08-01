MOTIVATED SELLERS!!! Roof is negotiable. Finally, an affordable home in town with room for your family to grow! Enjoy the spacious kitchen that was remodeled about two years ago with all new stainless steel appliances & gorgeous cabinetry. This five bedroom home boast of separate heating & cooling systems- one for the upstairs & one for the main floor. You can't miss the large laundry room off the kitchen with plenty of storage space that doubles as a pantry or the charming spiral stair case leading to three bedrooms upstairs. All appliances including the washer & dryer stay with the home. Great square footage, mature trees in the backyard, the convenience of an outside storage shed & an attached carport for off road parking make this home priced to sell.
5 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $119,500
