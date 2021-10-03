 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $23,900

5 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $23,900

Handyman Special! 5 bed, 1 bath, 2-story home within walking distance of the high school. With large rooms, you could fix this into your dream home or it would be a great investment home! The rooms are large! The home has all the hookups for central air, but will need an outside unit.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News