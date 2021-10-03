 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $49,900

5 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $49,900

Don't miss the opportunity to see this huge 5 bed, 3 bath home! It does need some TLC, but with a little work this home could be your forever home or a fantastic investment opportunity! There are 3 bedrooms downstairs, the master bedroom has an en-suite full bath. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a half bath. The hookups for central air is all present, but it will need an outside unit.

