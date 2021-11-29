5 Bedroom Home in Johnston City - $147,900

Are you looking for a home that offers privacy and seclusion? This 5 bed, 2 bath manufactured home has been built onto and has 2,112 square feet of living space! It sits on almost 2 acres, with a fully stocked pond. You can sit and relax in the family room and watch the wildlife enjoy your pond. Just off the family room there is a small bonus room that could be considered an office. Inside, the home has been completely renovated with new drywall and paint, flooring, trim, new toilets installed on Nov 6, 2021, appliances included, and the metal roof is only 3 years old. You'll love the split floor plan too! Enjoy the covered front porch or go out to your back deck that overlooks the pond. Grab your fishing poles and claim the keys to your new home!