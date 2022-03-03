 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Johnston City - $75,000

Plenty of room for all in this 5 bedroom home located in a nice neighborhood. 2 bedrooms located downstairs and 3 upstairs. Pretty updated kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertops. Appliances included. Newer carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Vinyl replacement windows throughout. Located near schools. Come check it out today.

