5 Bedroom Home in Makanda - $225,000

Home is being used as an Airbnb, it has 2 levels, or ranch with walk out lower level.This home has been extensively updated, lower level AC 3 years old, all electric and plumbing has been redone. Most of the drywall has been replaced, in the last 16 years, new roof and siding in 2009.. Honeysuckle Lane is a deed end lane, home sits at the end, on an acre of land, that is absolutely gorgeous. Call this one is a winner.