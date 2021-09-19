5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $134,900

Wow look at this !! 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Marion 2 car attached garage with a above ground pool and a hot tube !! But wait there is more the yard is fenced and has a shed and the garage is extra large 24-26 and has a bar in it . This home has been remodeled and has new laminate flooring and carpet but the real bonus is the instant on electric hot water heater providing unlimited hot water . The owner is a techy guy and the home has a smart garage door opener , smart thermostat and a blue tooth speaker system out back for the pool and hot tub . Speaking of the hot tub it has sun setter awning that covers it so you can enjoy it when it snows and rains or when the sun is blasting down on you . This is home wont last long call me today for a showing .