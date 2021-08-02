 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $319,995

  Updated
Cathedral ceilings, custom beams, quartz countertops, all new paint and flooring throughout the entire home, and an extremely fun layout. What more could you ask for? How about almost an acre in a wonderful rural Marion subdivision? Three levels of decks off the back of the home bring even more eye-catching appeal. Plenty of space for entertaining. The yard has a perfect spot for a pool. The hot tub is already there! There’s a new, tall fenced area for your four-legged pals. An attached two-car garage has cabinetry and a sink. 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The 5th bedroom on the third level would also make a super fun playroom or office. There is a formal dining room off the new modern farmhouse kitchen. Beautiful white subway tile and more exposed beams. Enjoy the new stainless steel appliances and even a pot filler above your gas range. You’ll love the custom staircase right when you enter the foyer. There are endless options with the layout. See this one of a kind home today.

