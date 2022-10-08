5 Bedroom/ 3 full Bath home in Hunter's Run subdivision located near the Marion High School and Crisp Park. Open Floor Plan has a span of 30 feet in the Living Room, and the Kitchen has a 13-foot cathedral ceiling. The Living Room also has 7’10” tall triple sliding doors that lead to a covered porch. The front door is an 800 lb. iron double door. This home has gas heat, gas stove, and a tankless gas water heater. The exterior has a combination of stone, brick, and 5-inch siding. The Foyer has marble floors with a Savoy House chandelier, and coffered ceiling. The Master Bedroom has a coffered ceiling and crystal ceiling fan/light combination. The Master Bathroom has a double vanity, free standing clawfoot tub, as well as two walk-in closets. The Kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, an oversized island with quartz counter tops, and Whirlpool appliances. Text the listing broker to set up the appointment.
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $390,000
